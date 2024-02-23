REVIEW – “Ordinary Angels”: Swank Proves Moms with Instinctive Complexes Do Cry

Hilary Swank as Sharon and Alan Ritchson as Ed in Ordinary Angels. Photo Credit: Allen Fraser/Lionsgate

Would it be a common rarity if a “faith-based film” wasn’t immediately declared preachy and overt with its theming? Perhaps, yes. The scripts may have improved a little more in gathering secular and average crowds for the same sort of picture, with all the right personnel to match its fervent strengths. As a screenwriter and occasional director, Jon Gunn (Jesus Revolution) has shown workable flexibility dabbling in both fields and often crossing them over to forge a succinct mainstream convergence. You probably wouldn’t know it (I didn’t) on his latest film, Ordinary Angels, scribed by Meg Tilly, and Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret), and adapted from a very true story adapted with formulaic, saccharine notes. Somehow, through an equally straightforward, empathically heavy approach, the rough familiarity balances out just long enough to leave the viewer at the edge of their seat. Even if one were to know the facts of just what happened, the feel-good tension rarely cheats itself.

The same probably couldn’t be said for its first key figure, Sharon Stevens (Hilary Swank), a hairdresser in mid-90s Louisville, KY. Co-owning a salon in town with best friend Rose (Tamala Jones), they’ve always sought to help the community. Although, for her resourcefulness, her inner demons manifest twofold – namely, an unanswered drinking habit, and a much more fractured relationship with her musician son Derek (Dempsey Bryk). Besides the right channels for help, a determined answer isn’t always attainable, but the pavement toward one lays in place when Sharon decides to introduce herself to Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), a recently widowed dad in between jobs, and his two kids Michelle (Emily Mitchell) and Ashley (Skywalker Hughes).

His late wife Teresa (in an all-too-brief yet empathic performance by Amy Acker) had battled and succumbed to a rare, hardly detectable vascular disease. Michelle might be next, already needing a liver transplant for an acute form of atresia at age five. They’re rising higher on the list, but the window is shrinking, with the youngster growing sicker, and their finances growing tighter. Despite Ed’s hesitation and stubbornness in his ways as a patriarch – his mother Barbara (Nancy Travis) makes for a kind and feisty mediator, Sharon makes herself at home, helping to raise money and fighting for insolvency from high medical bills, while Ed works to raise his own capital, going back into roofing.

A pattern then settles within Tilly and Craig’s screenplay that should be familiar with true-to-life stories of such a light yet heartstring-tugging variety, showing the joy in grassroots action. The kind to vastly predate the modern online name gathering and crowdfunding we take for granted, replaced temporarily with traditional media. It does play off like a soap opera in spots, or a typical Hallmark movie in others, but never for the worst. If nothing else, the emotional happenstance we see with these characters never feels cheap or underwritten. There is actual heart, depth, and clarity on display for both leads, seeking the latter with or without the assistance of a higher authority. But whether it’s the obvious one or not, often enough they’re as essential as oxygen.

For Sharon, her plight takes a half Erin Brockovich, half To Leslie-like turn when pushed to skate around and confront demons of her creation, bubbled up by her rekindled maternal instincts. Swank plays this whole MO all straight, and all truthful, never playing up or diluting down the timbre of her role, same as she always has, instinctively dead center. For Ed, his manner of the soul has more to gain on that faithful curve, as he’s the closest to any sort of churchgoing connection. In one moment, manifesting that old “Jesus and carpenting” parallel through his roofing gig. And in another, cautiously falling in step with his wife’s beliefs (she was more devout in their marriage), which he never minded but could never adopt as quickly as the daughters. Ritchson strives for a gentle balance between work-a-day Joe, and dutiful congregant. And through that, succeeds in layering rocky, perceptible, often inflamed dad energy. It might just be his Reacher persona dialed back by five, but it’s further ground all the same to build his range on screen. Don’t overlook Travis here, either; her contributions aim no lower than blisteringly witty.

Gunn wastes no energy relishing in the mildly slice-of-life attitude of his shooting script, instilling real optimism around its two struggling lead figures. At the same time, eventizing real life almost like modern media would now. Back in the 90s, it all felt more like a novelty, and no less impactful. Still coming off schmaltzy, how rooted Angels all is in the influence of real events, and real first-world difficulties (the disparage of healthcare and organ donations) keeps it quite grounded. Even as the crown jewel of the film’s marketing kicks in, that inevitable race against time and mother nature when the transplant list works in the Schmitts’ favor, it’s all still astonishingly believable, tense, even resounding. Again, Gunn is working to his indie journeyman strengths, treading that line between small-screen coziness and cinematic feel-good adventure, DP Maya Bankovic (Swan Song) calling the right shots to where those two arenas meld into the same large central point.

Even with having watched this away from the cinema, it is still impossible not to imagine the breadth and scope of this story achieving fresh legs on a big screen versus landing elsewhere. The persistent battle of real life over melodrama, and the idea of faith values not being ironed or stapled to one’s mind as a persistent theme would further prove that for me. Ordinary Angels must still wade through a wave or two of formulaic predictability. Look past that, and soon enough only the deeper emotions linger as a mostly legit drama. Primarily through Swank’s core intuition, Ritchson’s healing machismo, and with no shortcuts taken. It works to earn a satisfying journey through to its finish, humbled by the opportunity to negate convention. And even if it were just for a moment or more in the third act, that is still plenty to justify its presence on a healthy marquee. (B-; 3/5)

Ordinary Angels opens in theaters February 23; previews begin 6PM February 22; rated PG for thematic content, brief bloody images and smoking; 117 minutes.