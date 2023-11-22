REVIEW – “Napoleon”: An Evil Monster, Cut Down to Size with Laughter

Joaquin Phoenix in “Napoleon,” premiering in theaters around the world on November 22, 2023. Credit: Apple Original Films / Sony Pictures

The hardiest fans of either Ridley Scott’s (House of Gucci) or Joaquin Phoenix’s (Beau is Afraid) body of work will know when a weak spot hits, and when the rebound bounces upward. Neither have proven immune to duds in their career, both have reached glittering highs in very recent memory, and have thrived in a realm of heightening consistency, while staying en vogue with each generation of moviegoer. If that same spark uniting their knacks together had succeeded once at the turn of the millennium with Gladiator, the current generation and where it falls would, in theory, apply in equal share with their long overdue reunion. It is pure, patient kismet finding the duo colliding once more on Napoleon, with Phoenix portraying the historical figure with class, dignity, and an overt sense of humor. It’s the latter idea, however, causing this otherwise advantageous screen epic to question its stability, and its seriousness.

It’s all oddly fitting when behind the scenes, behind the charisma, there was a selfish brat oblivious to his own incompetence. That was Napoleon Bonaparte in multiple nutshells, starting with his time as a general in France’s first republic during the post-Marie Antoinette era. The film opens with her celebrated downfall before the guillotine, the very apparatus made a point of PR-disdained scrutiny. Between there, and his later ascension to emperor, and quite well beyond, he shows no filter, nor restraint or caution in his connection to the people as a leader and strategist. Immediately, he finds enemies, friends, and a striking romance with recently widowed Josephine (Vanessa Kirby). With the pair later married, and split off for work reasons, they stoke each other’s motivational fires to expand the figure’s control, while hopefully birthing an heir to continue the bloodline. So too does the circle of mistrust and scorn by other nations grow, seeking to cut down Napoleon’s lust for power before more helpless soldiers are sacrificed.

To the surprise of just those certain few who never read up on their 19th century world history, this take on Napoleon is as tawdry as one would imagine, triumphant and bittersweet as a lecture could preclude, but just as much a bit heavy on decadence. Scott, reuniting with screenwriter David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) are like Europe’s most fanciful two-man juggling act in this case, trying desperately to balance the intensity of an immense world conflict and the presentation of a very public ego. As if it were a performance act for France’s king. Or a Shakespearean comedy where the tone hasn’t been entirely tamped down. Little rewrites here and there could’ve melded the plot with stronger cohesion, though it might have lessened the impact one side of Monsieur Bonaparte’s influence carried both toward and against the other.

The two share a wild cycle, Ridley leaving ample space to balk at Napoleon’s public persona, and how that fuels his intents on the battlefield, which are calm and decisive. A little too decisive, as some of the commonsense decision-making he was known for wobbles out of focus. Scarpa’s desire to underscore or undermine the general’s tense practices with good natured humor threatens to sour the equal glory and heartache of a well-planned attack into another extended joke. Not the best look for a war epic, one so expertly overseen, so overwritten, and so finitely acted.

Converging all three lands this film at a fair crossroads between captivating and polarizing. Couldn’t ask for less from the famed auteur, whose idea of scope and scale proves no equal. Even a complete turkey of his would still feed the senses with unchallenged riches, here aided by the likes of DP Dariusz Wolski behind the camera, relishing a momentary chance to relive his Pirates of the Caribbean heyday. And by the maddening efforts of frequent production design partner Arthur Max, crafting French opulence and excess from the ground up. Thankfully, we’re not dealing with too much of a creative disaster in Ridley’s hands, as much as the ethical type captured on screen.

The auteur maintains as many scruples as his muse, enough to look presentable before mere basic emotions outweigh the necessity for logic. And he’s shameless about it, but not reckless. Just like Phoenix with full claws unsheathed, who wears his quirks with pride, but who’s not exactly evil personified. It’s conflict and insecurity masked by rebellion if anything. An ego left with hairline cracks, amid both an oversized “pregnancy fail turns to cheating” subplot grabbed from an old Jerry Springer transcript, and the disapproval of naysayers – most prominently, his English rival, the duke of Wellington (a tactful Rupert Everett), and his immediate army consort Paul Barris (Tahar Rahim).

Despite some apparent bloating amid a still fashionable, didactic pace, Phoenix’s commitment, and composure to playing a character, not just simply immortalizing a historical benchmark with flailing mood swings, but playing him as a character eclipsing time, steals the show. Another “finest hour” moment for his career, though not surpassing that Joker peak. With impassioned rage and brooding splitting his brain in two, the star carries along with an honest, probing self-assuredness. And with a hand persistently extended to Kirby, channeling his softer side back to her. Their unified chemistry never wavers, grounding their portion of the story with jagged rocks between them, if not also slowing it down with endless turmoil. Kirby, in return, doesn’t slouch around with her role as doting wife and partner in crime. If only she were more of a voice of reason, sustaining an equal share against her counterpart. Small potatoes after a stretch, knowing just how messy, disorganized their efforts turn.

Both Scott and Scarpa are moving invisible mountains to wrangle all their ideas together, keeping both Phoenix and Kirby from jumping off a short pier into the heat of battle. And at times, it really feels like they’re displaying complete efficiency. Others, they just lay back and allow the events to sort themselves out. One could only imagine how more (or less) controlled the impending director’s cut (rumored to last four hours) would be. It might answer for the script gravitating more toward soap opera tactics versus a more traditional war drama. Napoleon soon proves how it is anything but, the experience still entertaining from a mature, near-poetic perspective. A great deal of that is very much Phoenix’s doing, playing to the charm, the cunning, and the furious aspects of his character’s mythology. Had that thematic hat been a bit tighter on his head, we’d have a clearer winner in our midst. (B+; 3.5/5)

Napoleon opens in theaters November 22, previews begin 3PM November 21; rated R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language; 163 minutes.