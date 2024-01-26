REVIEW – “Miller’s Girl:” Bookworms Dive Far Too Deep into Twisted Page-Turner

Martin Freeman as Jonathan Miller and Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet in Miller’s Girl. Photo Credit: Zac Popik/Lionsgate

If there was ever a film where I felt both uncertain of its subject matter while cringing at how it’s all executed, both at the same time, let it be a reverse spin on The Graduate, and let it be one to fly well below the radar during that January dumping ground where it might have a small chance at an audience impression before quickly fading out of view. Such is the on-the-nose case of Miller’s Girl, a tawdry, unsettling, often sophisticated display of unfiltered power, admiration, and desire, with a relationship whose basis is immediately unethical but still mentally, authoritatively engaging. That certainly doesn’t make it all any less unsure, and yet the written material and the actors involved reach unthinkable heights to hide that cringe, to hardly any avail.

The whole affair started as a Black List spec script by newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett, who here assumes full ownership of her twisted ideas in the director’s chair. It’s like something pulled from the aforementioned, with a cloudy, gothic soap opera aesthetic warmly wrapped around it, and all aiming for the bookworm within us, perpetually itching for that next summer page-turner. Bartlett finds that instantly through her advantageous hero, Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega), a high schooler starting her final semester in a small Tennessee town, where what most folks see of is quiet, ancient townhomes. With her lawyer parents always away, she maintains a freewheeling attitude to life and her studies. That doesn’t entirely help her when there’s hardly anything going on around her.

An experimental friendship with outgoing bestie Winnie (Gideon Adlon) alleviates some of that boredom, but Cairo’s a born risktaker, channeling that buried frustration or isolation into a selection of oft-graphic short stories. That inventive passion makes her a welcome inclusion into an English class held by one-time author Jonathan (Martin Freeman), he sees a creative spark in her work, and she sees a closely weaved connection outside of campus, almost mistaken for a light crush, that she can only assume he shares while skirting the line of limitation. He entrusts Cairo to get a head start on a major midterm assignment, challenging her instincts to emulate the style and structure of a controversial author. And in the process, infuse those same pillars toward careful advances otherwise aiming for sexually charged disaster that throughout, respectfully, stays very distanced and not physical.

To persistently attempt to skirt (settling for cautious tiptoeing) a problematic line as Bartlett does here and make that the hidden selling point of one’s story comes with grave consequences. Lessen or eliminate the age-gap angle, and you’d still have a clever and perplexing show of emotional acuity between an insecure expert in a craft and an overconfident apprentice. We’re seeing two people from different worlds, zones of experience, or wealth brackets, build a like-minded bond on their shared love of literature. Of course, while Cairo can easily mask her faults, and her private aspirations while in specific quietude, Jonathan must live with his. Mild panic ensues when trying to balance a fraying relationship with drunkard workaholic wife Bea (a southern belle incarnate Dagmara Dominczyk) and a blatant bromance with jovial gym teacher Boris (Bashir Salahuddin), on top of what’s awaiting his docket on campus. It’s almost amazing how Freeman’s sanity doesn’t slip with his performance (unlike his stereotypical Tennessean dialect). He’s keeping quite a level head here, charged by fury and shame manifested by those closest to him.

That is where the film achieves a redeeming quality when digging deep into the emotions these characters succumb to without a net to catch either of them, constructing two balanced sides to a painful equation. The dwindling balance of power and authority, both sides evenly crumbling in fits of repudiation, still makes Bartlett’s work entertaining. She struggles still to nudge that idea to its full potential, weighed down by dialogue deliberately plucked from the likes of Sidney Sheldon, Anne Rice, or the Dark Shadows writers’ room. Relevant to the scenario, corny as all heck, and no help to that lingering sense of cringe when residing so fervently in each other’s orbit. Such tongue-in-cheek writing is overseen with a self-awareness so decadent through much of the runtime until it wobbles out of place before its foregone conclusion.

I wouldn’t say this disruption is justified. Yet, the reasoning around this jarring tonal shift is, fading out of the schmaltz of dark romantic fiction, and the irony of life imitating art, into lives facing actual ruin by simple actions alone. With Ortega square in the center, gently pulling the strings, there remains a formative dramatic timbre to keep one on their toes. Not so much a tempter at this stage of her career, but no less strategic in her pursuits. Were it not for her level of commitment, we’d be dealing with a low-budget basement-quality, made-for-TV diatribe. It can scratch that itch, but the slightly higher budget wins out here. So too does Daniel Brothers’ (Trixie Motel) almost pastoral cinematography, and Elyssa Samsel’s (Central Park) ambient, brooding underscore.

Ortega’s closest fans might have the most to take away from this expansion of her acting strengths, playing a tactful writer and a decisive planner, building an outline toward uncertain pursuits whose outcomes lean toward infidelity and scandal. And Bartlett follows that idea note for haunting note. Miller’s Girl, thankfully stops itself short of roaming that point of no return, toying with the idea a bit too playfully before losing a foothold. And then in the aftermath, managing to get its act together with questions still lingering, even as it all appears fruitless. We’ve had other films try this sort of plot before with stronger results, and they might be the ones I’ll gravitate toward in the future over this effort. Not a complete misfire, by any stretch. But with its subject matter a large elephant taking space in the theater, it is tough to picture a second viewing not being any less discomforting. (C+; 2.5/5)

Miller’s Girl opens in Seattle (AMC Seattle 10 and Regal Meridian) January 26; rated R for sexual content, language throughout, some teen smoking and drinking; 93 minutes.