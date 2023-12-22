REVIEW – “Migration:” Illumination’s Flight Path Returns to the Win Column

(from left) Gwen (Tresi Gazal), Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito), Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and Dax (Caspar Jennings) in Illumination’s Migration, directed by Benjamin Renner. Credit: Univeral Studios

French-born artist, writer, and director Benjamin Renner is likely not a household name or one most kids will recognize. Unless they’re already enough of an animation fan that they’ve seen Ernest and Celestine ten times or more. If they have without considering who is involved, that still makes them well aware. In the same way they’d know the Illumination brand and rewatched Despicable Me 50 times or more. What we gravitate towards early in our cinematic adventures is always formative, no matter who’s making the picture. I suppose that counts as a “gateway film,” and if it allows its cast and filmmakers to stand out and make their efforts truly visible, it’s even more of a boon. That might be the most impressive takeaway out of Migration, not just that it’s the studio’s latest attempt at an original story. But that it’s a gateway into potentially better times ahead, knowing the right talent is in their roster, ready to break out big.

Renner, with the large-looming stamp of co-writer Mike White (The White Lotus), sets his compass on the near-existential mechanics of why birds migrate and why some are comfortable staying behind under a metaphorical safety blanket. The latter applies to Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), a daddy mallard protecting his wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks), son Dax (Caspar Jennings), and daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) from known and unknown dangers in their secluded residence of Moosejaw Lake. He foretells nightmarish bedtime stories of just what’s lurking away from home, forever erring on the side of caution, the reasons for which aren’t entirely apparent beyond simple generational “nature vs. nurture” dynamics.

When a rival family makes a brief pit stop on their flight path, it ruffles Mack’s feathers, challenging his opinion on traveling out of their comfort zone. Pam’s the more daring type; how they stayed together this long is a mystery. With enough prodding, including Dax crushing for a visiting blue duck (Isabella Merced), Mack reluctantly takes charge on a flight path to the warm sunny climes of Jamaica, the basis for an aerial road trip comedy that manages to escape the clutches of its studio’s standard humor formula.

Even as there were moments where Illumination’s typical approach to story blurs Renner’s ideal vision, his voice is enough to fracture, if not shatter, the low expectation basement of their canon. Those who’ve seen Celestine or The Big Bad Fox can quickly point out his hallmarks. Zippy pacing with a tight 82-minute runtime that doesn’t tap the brakes, which White embraces with unabashed joy. Electric comic timing that benefits a resonant cast – Banks and Nanjiani on electric chemistry, Jennings on the virtue of offspring gumption and aspiration. A boisterous, logic-thinking, no-nonsense heroine – again, that could apply to Banks but also to Miss Gazal, the adorable newcomer. Firmly exaggerated body language, a deliberate nod to 50s Looney Tunes, and a handful of stray Giraud drawings, with no reliance on lazy pop culture gags. An emphasis on music to aid and push the story along, which composer John Powell (Don’t Worry Darling) relishes with a flexible, Carl Stalling-like grip. And an affectionate heart at the center, keeping the family’s conquest and hesitation well at the forefront. Something Renner makes look relatable with little effort.

He faces an uphill challenge sustaining all that with his compatriots inside the Mac Guff studio. All of whom understand the assignment to skew away from that typical Illumination stamp, close to what Mario had attempted but further distinguishing. I was naturally concerned some of the usual fallbacks in their storytelling DNA would sour that progression. There’s Mack’s Uncle Dan (a lively Danny DeVito), short-fused New York pigeon Chump (Awkwafina, in between better-written parts), and eccentric Caribbean parrot Delroy (a harmless, often delightful Keegan-Michael Key) all vying for top sidekick or ride-along with their travels.

There are some effective oddball extremes, with a roadside tourist trap (Gravity Falls much?) and an alternate-arrangement duck farm (Chicken Run 2 much?), with famed British comedian David Mitchell hamming it up as its leader. In addition, the villain lends so little; he’s a maniacal, wordless French chef reminiscent of Geddy Lee on steroids. Slightly more so for a relatable moment of bathroom humor (a spin on the unpredictable road trip rest stop), and dancing as a defense tactic as much as a route for celebration.

Such fallbacks are the type we’d cringe over if it were yet another Minions feature. It’s cumbersome enough that Migration will be paired theatrically with a 9-minute short involving the reckless anti-heroes and cocky villain Vector (Jason Segal) awakening their rivalry. Proof positive, it’s not always easy to let things go. With Renner in the driver’s seat overall, he finds a way to navigate inherent clichés, lessen their negative impact, and give them a purpose for his plot. It’s no secret if he were once more working in his 2D comfort zone, more of his voice could fly, and the film could be sharper in execution, free to take more risks. With familiar touches well in his mind, he doesn’t miss the chance, at the bare minimum, to crack the barrier between mediums. Even without shattering it, the olive branch extends to allow the director a near-future chance at what is mere dreaming. Illumination may never dabble in a 2D feature any time soon. But we do have the evidence now, they would have a talent to call upon when the moment presents itself.

And it’s purely Renner’s, White’s, and Nanjiani’s show by the end, the latter to a lesser but still palpable extent. After a point, you can almost forget you’re watching an Illumination picture. Even with their brand recognition still a constant, they don’t always bombard you with it here. Migration won’t fully change the game, but its headfirst desire to tell an original story does plenty to alter the trajectory for the better. That alone might feel like a risk when it’s an admirable evolutionary move. And if it worked once for them in 2010 with the right people breaking out into the mainstream, who’s to say that couldn’t happen twice? (B+; 3.5/5)

Migration (with the short film Mooned) opens in theaters December 22; previews begin 2PM December 21; rated PG for action/peril and mild rude humor; 92 minutes.