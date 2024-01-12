REVIEW – “Mean Girls:” Reluctantly, Fetch is Now for the Social Media Generation

Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, Bebe Wood plays Gretchen Wieners and Avantika plays Karen Shetty in Mean Girls from Paramount Pictures. Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Any film that can develop a rampant cult following is destined to live forever, whether we want it to or not. Like Rocky Horror, Night of the Living Dead, Reefer Madness, and Singles before it, screenwriter Tina Fey and director Mark Waters’ blisteringly unapologetic high school comedy Mean Girls has a place in that territory. And across all its iterations, that staying power has proved assured. First as Rosalind Wiseman’s bestselling 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes. Later with its resonance as a weekend cable tv staple, then a TV movie sequel with no substantial connection, and just recently a 2018 Broadway musical, in turn a cult favorite still on the touring circuit. The latter has now found its way to the feature sphere in a re-adaption first intended for Paramount+, but in a show of blazon bravery by its parent studio, thrust onto the big screen in a full circle moment for Fey, and for those fans now ready to pass along hierarchical wisdom to the current, social media obsessed generation.

I would stop short of declaring this film a deliberate retread of previously struck material, even as it takes the liberties to go shot for shot, often mannerism for mannerism. Much of that energy is often squelched for slight variations made for the stage, credit shared between Fey, composer husband Jeff Richmond, and their lyricist Nell Benjamin. The basic bones are unchanged – social outcast Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), previously homeschooled while with her now supposedly single zoologist mom (Jenna Fischer) on duty in Kenya, has moved back to the far more treacherous jungle of a Midwest senior high.

There, she is thrown into a figurative pit of ‘apex predators,’ distinctly split off into the various cliques that dominate the food chain. Cady (often mispronounced “Caddy”) enters the scene as a nameless outcast, alongside new allies/besties Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey). Through their help, Cady willingly pulls the strings to join the Plastics, a power-hungry trio of status seekers – Gretchen (Bebe Wood), Karen (Avantika), and leader Regina (Reneé Rapp), whom she attempts to gather intel on, but biting off far more than she can chew in the process, fraying her real friendships, and building a falsity toward her crush Aaron (Christopher Briney), previously Regina’s ex.

That’s how this film works, that it’s trying too much, or trying too hard to really nail its landing. Which it does, handsomely, with a lighthearted spirit helping to reaffirm the virtues of self-acceptance and authentic identity Fey had captured so well the first time. With the musical aspect now added in, the level of ambition is all the higher, while the story suddenly takes an accordion effect. Compressed and restrictive in some places, sprightly and visually decadent in others. It is a cautiously interesting mix, which first-time feature directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. try to balance. They, along with cinematographer Bill Kirstein, are entering new career territory, having dabbled primarily in music videos. They know the mechanics of a film shoot, and certainly the opportunities to go for a flourish when they present themselves, wasting neither. I couldn’t, at any stretch, fault their abilities, nor their affection for the property. For the trio, and for venerable editor Andrew Marcus (Sing Street), it’s a welcome crash course in filming for genre spectacle and expanding one’s experience base.

If only they could keep that sense of daunting obstacle at bay. Their professionalism does have limits, awkwardly yet determinedly phasing in and out of those glossy music video-like sequences. They all still look very cool, and feign a mildly theatrical subtlety, even as they can’t make up their mind on whether to look cinematic or stage-like, or a finite cross between the two. Not that such indecisiveness is powerful enough to outright spoil the mood, Richmond’s idea of poppy bombasticity cuts through in the directors’ execution playbook like a razor to stubble. As if it couldn’t be any more like a libretto written for spontaneous comedy or extended SNL skit, often leaning on clever. He and Fey channel that cutthroat scholarly tension, along with the adjunct fickleness of social media in that sphere with timely precision, without fail. When a tonal stumble hits their stage, they pick back up and press on, never dropping the ball. All of this is the mark of solid writing; writing that can withstand certain disconnects between it and the camera.

It is an astonishing, exalting relief how the figures in between words and activity are entirely unfazed, eager to play their parts and contribute to that cult legacy. Rice’s Cady might pale Lindsay Lohan’s, but there’s still a youthful energy which sets the table for a most capable ensemble, and a potential career jumpstart. Rapp’s return to Regina, after re-originating the character for the stage delivers an unsettling, poisonous evil owning the film. Fey and Tim Meadows returning as the school’s most senior instructors brings a watchful touch of class to the whole affair. If no one else could bring the energy to absolutely steal the show – hesitation does creep large despite lofty heights, let it be Cravalho, reshaping a slight throwaway like Janis into a champion of resolute independence and craftiness. Hearing her on “Revenge Party” and “I’d Rather Be Me” is nothing less than a crucial flex, reminding the viewer how some good actors needn’t be ignored when they’re hard to look for. One can hope this’ll make her more visible moving ahead.

This new Mean Girls is almost the same film audiences witnessed in 2004, until it’s not. That sense of security falls away for fresh ground in the same vein – a breakthrough in teen comedies with up-and-coming faces mining gold. While not as fruitful, or as sharply written, or as naturally paced, I still found it quite the treat holding on to at least one core principle, capturing the vibrant, perilous diversity of high school life. Mileage may vary on this lesser equivalent with unending, crowd-pleasing charm. I have no shame in saying I was plenty swept up, wondering still whether “fetch” could really happen the same way again. Not quite, though this variation might be just as fun. (B-; 3.5/5)

Mean Girls opens in theaters January 12, preceded by early sneaks January 10 and previews starting 4PM January 11; rated PG-13 for sexual material, strong language and teen drinking; 112 minutes, with a post-credits scene.