REVIEW – “I.S.S.”: Frothy, Messy Global Affairs… in Space

Ariana DeBose in Bleecker Street’s I.S.S. Credit: Bleecker Street

Like something fresh out of the writers’ rooms for Rocky IV or the latest season of Black Mirror, the new sci-fi thriller I.S.S. takes a tall, probing, not necessarily deep leap into the fear, stress and intellectual skill that frequently manifests into frenetic action, with occasional cooperation and finger-pointing. The United States and Russia have remained hesitant allies for decades, only getting along enough for the sake of commercial or economic progress. Though in the high-stakes scenario director Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish) throws herself into, no one is a really a hero, hardly anyone can be trusted on either side, and over a brisk 90+ minute span a lot happens inside mere stagnation. It is often gripping, with plenty of space to effectively care for a frenzied ensemble, while still wandering, near-aimlessly in an ink-black void.

Floating 250 miles above the Earth is the International Space Station, a joint effort where American astronauts work together with other global agencies to promote some substantial form of cosmic goodwill in the form of environmental experiments. Entering the station in a Soyuz capsule is Dr. Kira Foster (Ariana DeBose), a Marine Corps brat turned bioengineer, who with fellow scientist Christian (John Gallagher Jr.) and mission commander Gordon Barrett (Chris Messina) prepare for a days-long venture in orbit with three Russian counterparts. Alexey (Pilou Asbæk), Weronika (Maria Mashkova), and Nicholai (Costa Ronin) greet their new friends with mostly open arms, embracing a border-defying unity in their scientific pursuits. However, those loyalties are soon tested when the pastiche of a nuclear conflict blossoms below, the ground painted a fiery red. They receive correspondence signifying to take control of the station as it’s slowly lowering to the ground, with comms soon offline and fine machinery breaking down. Between the six of them, it’s little to go from, the anxiety of minimal detail exposing hidden truths and less-than-adequate values of trust.

This type of slow burn, a mostly winning debut Black List screenplay by Nick Shafir, can either be handled with dexterous proficiency or a total lack of control. Cowperthwaite is a decent choice for the job, not making too many mistakes, even as her approach to energy and timing doesn’t always benefit those subtler nuances displayed on the written page. The way things build and unravel in a rotating succession around her nervy sextet strikes a tone not dissimilar to Alien, never losing sight of the conflicts in play, but never fully unsheathing them either, to where they grow more muddled with time.

A game of “Among Us” between lasting friends would carry more focus and initiative. The dynamics in I.S.S. feel far different, more strategically paced, and not as straightforward with character development. Shafir creates quite the intersecting narrative around backstories and cultural ideals, following through on them but never realizing their impact. Through its wrinkles, it is still entertaining, compelling to witness as much as a tense space ballet highlighting the unified front of two powers would come off. And with a functional “astro workplace” motif around them. Something that production designer Geoff Wallace and set decorator Kevin Pierce can manifest from the ground up and execute without being asked twice. It all catches the eye while gripping the mind in a reflexive hold, before repetition slowly settles in to disrupt, thankfully not sour that flow.

I’m beyond certain it would’ve all been much, much worse without the case made for determined casting. It’s rare for a small thriller of this variety to target the right people and allow them to soar within their element, and to have the results appear convincing beyond a doubt. DeBose continues to work through the ropes of this first great phase in her career, distanced from the momentary stumble of Wish, reaffirming that nascent charm from West Side Story. Here, she restores balance, regulating a certain caste and administrative presence. Paired with a grizzled and tactful Asbæk, she maintains a partial upper hand over her colleagues’ weaknesses, not blowing past them so much as she channels them back. Only a decisive Messina or an overly apprehensive Gallagher can surpass that, but only in faint gasps that respectively stay to their own lane. This is a core ensemble that can link arms and play off each other without overshadowing, without animosity. Most other sci-fi mind trips can learn from this idea of work ethic.

It’s only a shame the plot couldn’t match on a 1:1 ratio with its players. Cowperthwaite isn’t one to get lazy, arranging her elements, physical or otherwise, in a productive, pulse-pounding manner. She’s making the most of a plot frayed by unclear ideas and an excess of exposition, polishing a dusty stone into brass with the roughest of brushes. Either a careful rewrite or a time increase could’ve made a difference with her execution, but what she has is reasonable enough to develop an entertaining enough big screen popcorn film. I.S.S. has enough fun thriving on its atmospheric fringes, but its limited propulsion might leave it a one-and-done mission. Enjoyable in the moment, and nothing more. (C+; 3/5)

I.S.S. opens in theaters January 19, previews begin 4PM January 18; rated R for some violence and language; 95 minutes.