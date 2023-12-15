REVIEW – “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”: Long Overdue Animated Sequel Comes Off Par-Fried

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET – (L to R): Rocky (Zachary Levi) and Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) are back, in CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET – the eagerly anticipated sequel to Aardman’s hit film, CHICKEN RUN. CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET will make its debut only on Netflix in 2023. CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET will make its debut only on Netflix in 2023. Cr: Aardman/NETFLIX © 2022

Far from the resonant echoes of their best-loved characters, and certainly very different from their range of experimentation, the mad geniuses at Aardman are slowly rebuilding their momentum for the next generation of stop-motion enthusiasts, on either side of the camera. And in the wake of what Guillermo del Toro had done well outside their English warehouse walls, the timing couldn’t be better to draw a new line in their plasticine supply. To do so by way of returning to one of their most legendary stories, their first feature-length project, is an interesting choice. Some may say bold, if not also questionable, specifically with the passage of time. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget might’ve made sense on paper, before those pages were left behind in a dusty file cabinet, reviving every so often until a congruent tale would be workable enough to put to frames.

Waiting two full decades can be both a benefit and a detriment. If the characters can age finely, so too can whatever story’s being nursed in that time. A five-year production process and a variety of pandemic-related delays could only prove how untrue and frustrating that adage is. Before that point’s crossed, it is exciting enough to witness the return of farm escapee Ginger (Thandiwe Newton, replacing Julia Sawalha), who with ex-circus star Rocky (Zachary Levi, succeeding Mel Gibson) liberated a full flock of poultry into greener pastures, and away from the clutches of farmer turned frozen food magnate Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson). Inside their new home, a protected animal sanctuary, they all built a vibrant, productive community. The power couple, of course, got busy themselves, raising a headstrong young daughter named Molly (Bella Ramsey).

Years pass and her rebellious streak starts to slip upon learning of her dad’s heroics. Just as their home faces slight opposition from urban development with safety a priority, Molly looks to have one night to see what else is out there, making fast friends with street-smart hen Frizzle (newcomer Josie Sedgwick-Davies), and following her along to a resort-like community with a larger flock. What they find once there is that it’s nothing more than a holding pen. The allegorical falsity of a prison psych tank doubling for a more nefarious agenda at the disposal of, for whatever reason, no one other than Tweedy’s vengeful disposal. One where mad science plays a role in higher quality fast food. That bears some truth, but never has it been played to this extreme.

And it’s one that does not stop short of snuffing its own chance for branching out potential. Director Sam Fell’s (ParaNorman) fondness for the 2000 original, a cinematic game-changer relishing in its callbacks to The Great Escape, Stalag 13, and Flight of the Phoenix is warmly admirable. And there was a rich well he and lead screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick (Smallfoot) could pull from, poke holes at, and enrich their feathery esprit de corps. With efforts firm in mind, they still fumble replacing war epic with trickery-heavy espionage flick blending Bond and Mission: Impossible and still insisting on camping up that aesthetic to overwhelmingly silly heights, to where comprehension is not lost, but merely relegated to backseat driver.

So little about Molly’s plight, and the ensuing conflict with Ginger, Rocky, and their cohorts screams anything unique or organic, or that wasn’t done with greater precision or care for the prior generation. More than half the film’s spent on the object of animosity, a 007 villain’s fortress with a myriad of security traps, playing centerpiece for Darren Dubicki’s artful design palette that is distinctly Aardman, wonderfully British. But it’s otherwise the most static element in a landscape unable to move beyond first gear, past simple recycling. It had me amused in places, reawakening an established sense of humor amid these clay-modeled characters. We still find this venture traveling nowhere in a blatant hurry, expending much time and energy to rebuff the best of an old statement, when there was so little of either to barely reach an acceptable runtime, or to land any of their jokes toward a place of real memory.

While still buoyant, carrying things forward with tactile authority, what we see in Fell’s vision stumbles off its feet, short of its potential heights. The whole “like mother, like daughter” angle deserved higher prominence, anchoring the film as much as possible but in need of a finer counterweight. Molly’s need for freedom ought’ve stood for more than a one-note propeller. And Richardson’s sharply blistering return was wasted on, filling the hole a newer antagonist could plug with greater anticipation. The amount of missed opportunities that were never thought of could craft an equally underprepared threequel. This second act is only substantial in its character building, with whatever time it sparks any. Molly’s written just so to match her mum’s free spirit and intelligent thinking, careful to avoid a complete case of copycat syndrome.

Ramsey’s a runaway treasure, making the character her own, and often outpacing Newton’s passion and brevity, paling in both compared to Sawalha who should never have been recast. Levi replacing Gibson was much more of a given, and only to a satisfactory amount in matching that same cockiness and timbre, but unable to move past and adjust his voice beyond what we had already known. You hear his voice, it’s impossible not to think of Flynn Rider. As expected, hearing those cast members who did return – Lynn Ferguson (Mac), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Jane Horrocks (Babs) was truly music to my ears, same for Harry Gregson-Williams picking up where he left off on a bombastic, triumphant score that’s nothing less than punctual. If there was any fresh blood that did impress me, it was David Bradley as the hard-nosed Commander Fowler, bringing a humorous, gravelly, vocal resonance to the most sensical of Ginger’s extended fam. So much to eclipse the efforts of his late predecessor, Benjamin Whitrow, a fellow 60s-era actor with theater training, and a career built by longevity in character work. Any one-upmanship here is strictly by coincidence, but it is still a delight to hear.

There are some aspects Fell and his Aardman brain trust manage to get right with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. And I wish they had capitalized more on them, channeling that standard creative intent to try something off the beaten path, instead of merely re-familiarizing the same existing venture, or at least its framework. Waiting two full decades might’ve made sense in a storytelling sense, one age bracket passing on the unique sense of adventure to the next. That much carries through to its audience, those youngsters who may or may not’ve seen the original and couldn’t care less, while the parents wonder if it was always this disjointed. This wasn’t an issue back in 2000, thankfully. And I’m certain this studio can find its way back to that threshold, their hands-on approach to screencraft still unlike anything else in the field. It’s only a shame it really couldn’t happen here. At this point, with whatever they try next, anything’s better than Early Man. (C+; 3/5)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, after a limited theatrical run in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, debuts on Netflix December 15; rated PG for peril, action and some thematic elements; 97 minutes.