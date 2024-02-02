REVIEW – “Argylle”: Matthew Vaughn’s Next Spy Caper Goes Nowhere Slowly

Chip as Alfie the Cat in Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn. Credit: Universal Pictures; Apple Original Films; and Marv

For the third or fourth time in his career, Matthew Vaughn, here shoulder to shoulder with scribe Jason Fuchs (Pan), eagerly goes blank slate with his usual template for an original caper resting on far too many laurels, endless misdirection, and a stack of ideas either uninspired or untested. That’s the sort of slapdash-while-still-entertaining effort one should expect in Argylle. A convention-defying espionage fever dream testing memory, patience, and good taste in action-comedy spheres, and lying on an even enough keel right until its slow unraveling grows into a near crash and burn, with its spectacle-leaning director taking on way more than he could manage.

For Vaughn, it wasn’t always this way. The hotshot British producer turned director has sustained a killer knack for balancing glittering style, engrossing substance, and a compelling narrative blueprint into action gold, peaking with Kick-Ass, but recently diving to a new low with his 2021 prequel/spinoff claptrap The King’s Man. With its origin story firm in place, Argylle sees the auteur return to roots with a mostly simple-minded narrative that takes its time to balloon into a complex web. And from there, take a needlessly sharp turn toward incomprehensible territory, almost insulting.

For Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), complexity is her life. She’s a bestselling novelist about to release the fourth in a series of spy thrillers charting the epic hijinks of Agent Argylle (played to fantasy strengths by Henry Cavill), his sidekick Wyatt (John Cena), and tech ops Keira (Ariana DeBose) on globetrotting missions to squash evil powers. They’ve become celebrated page-turners, with readers hinging into every word like one would with sparkly vampires. She won’t let them down and is quick to proceed with work on the fifth book, with cat Alfie by her side as she writes from her Hughesian reclusive home. The problem is, as her mom Ruth (Catherine O’Hara) puts it, the ending needs work. Recognizing the value of her writing over anything else, Elly hops on a train to the big city for a mother-daughter brainstorming.

A quiet trip is then complicated by a chance encounter with Aidan Wilde (Sam Rockwell), a random presumed drifter who turns out to be a secret agent. To her utter shock, he comes into her life with the warning that her books have become the target of The Division, a very real evil organization helmed by Director Ritter (Bryan Cranston), convinced the books contain clues leading to a secret file with confidential data. From here a globetrotting mission of their own ignites, often outshadowing the limitations of fantasy in Elly’s books. All the while, she encounters bursts of inspiration, seeing her muse’s adventurous side in this average joe secret agent. To speak further would spoil the myriad twists, numerous in quantity to the point they all add up to an empty head.

Vaughn and Fuchs’ shared concept is quite sound, robust even. It has great fun with itself for the first 90 minutes, even when puttering about with less than steady pacing. That would exhaust me if I weren’t already rolling along with that upbeat spirit. It holds no shame in playing the meta card, dealing a deft hand to spy thrillers as a genre, and to the process of writing. And especially to how finicky both can be, for either the artist drawing their graphite sword, or the loyal reader who can smell a weak plot point. Howard’s performance finds a welcome solace in replicating the feigning mindset of a writer tortured by a need for satisfactory closure. And then, in a fair career glow-up, skewing that sideways with a less-than-archetypal leading lady transformation to sharpen her physicality.

Her chemistry with Rockwell, through highs and lows, makes for the strongest aspect of Vaughn’s toolkit. The latter’s overall charisma and ironic sense of humor weathers a sustainable challenge to match a very aerobic spy persona and comes out clean on the other side. O’Hara allows for some sharp heat and wisdom to squeeze through on screen, while Cranston faces a cascade of dullness to push his villainous intentions into prominence. He can still entertain in the role, but it ain’t without a sense of stiffness and low engagement. The likes of Cavill, Cena, DeBose, and a clever Dua Lipa villain cameo aren’t much of an improvement, their roles akin to literal action figures displayed as merchandise at Elly’s book readings. Personalities can edge out occasionally until their throwaway status leaves them nothing more than a second banana afterthought.

The verbose layers of casting aren’t the only late or ill-minded consideration to this production, it’s one of many that Vaughn willingly allows to slide in, often forcefully or unnaturally. Entrusted to juggle multiple tense threads within Fuchs’ written template, Vaughn overthinks everything in the name of blatant silliness, and no balance or poise. The fictional spy angle comes off too much like Guy Ritchie’s Man From U.N.C.L.E, while the action-comedy curve leaves so little to an imagination once lofty, with violence rendered cartoony and ineffective to escape the director’s usual R rating. The compendium of which brings Argylle see-sawing toward the brink of disaster, to which it can’t return from, despite every opportunity to do so.

It can either be the blurring of Elly’s critical thinking disrupting Vaughn’s vision. Or an irresponsible amount of CGI dulling George Richmond’s (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) tight cinematography or the arduous buildup to a high concept slow motion shootout in colorful streams of gas. Or, most inexcusably, the inherently last-second inclusion of The Beatles’ “Now and Then” weaved into Lorne Balfe’s (Top Gun: Maverick) otherwise sumptuous score. It all displays the director at his most kneejerk, and shamelessly so. So much happens here, and the reasoning is as absent as the substance he had otherwise built to a staunch pedigree, replaced with drawn-out arguing and prop comedy. When it’s gone, it doesn’t come back, and when the credits roll, we’re left imagining something more cohesive and worthier of building a franchise.

Argylle is nowhere near the self-starter anyone would’ve hoped out of Vaughn. Unlike Kingsman, it barely lives up to what it promises, and never for long. Eventually, its dizzying heights get the better of where it best succeeds, as that unexpected meta-commentary. Before it’s all bogged down by shallow quirks and unanswered twists, it was enough to enjoy the popcorny thrill of an undercover romantic thriller in the flashy vein of The Lost City or Cutthroat Island. On the other side of it all, I’m left with shame and confusion for still following along even as its fantasy tricks waned in luster. No doubt how much of a rollercoaster ride our director’s fashioned, but it’s not one to ride more than once if that. (C-; 2.5/5)

Argylle opens in theaters February 2, previews begin 5 PM February 1; rated PG-13 for strong violence and action and some strong language; 139 minutes.