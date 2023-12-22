REVIEW – “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: DC’s Wild Ride Finally Sinks to Ocean Floor

2023 has turned out to be quite the farewell tour for the DC Extended Universe. Where it almost seems unreal, and finality is crudely ignored. They’ve all blurred together into simple sound and noise, with only Blue Beetle and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn posing any immediate potential for the next era of their cinematic footprint, whatever that will look like. Before all that, what was once an anticipated event has turned into one last whimper. And here, even with the visionary weight of James Wan at the helm, it doesn’t change where this franchise is going: off a cliff with an untested parachute.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows up his unashamedly campy 2018 adventure introducing fish/human hybrid Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to a proper big-screen standalone arena. He’s slowly warmed up to the role of “King of Atlantis,” albeit with less enthusiasm than he does toward being a doting husband to wife Mera (Amber Heard), the pair since made new parents. Four years of peace are thrown off axis as David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) resurrects into the eminent below-surface pirate Black Manta. He’s out for revenge after Arthur murdered his dad, doing so with greater strength and arrogance. Working with the sniveling Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park), his goals are simple – kill Arthur, secure and unlock the powerful Black Trident to uncover an obscure seventh kingdom helmed by the ruthless Kordax (Pilou Asbæk), and unleash its fury with the aid of Atlantean weaponry, and a rare mineral used solely to accelerate the criminal effects of global warming and ocean acidity.

Aware the odds are slim, Arthur recognizes the only person who could help is his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), left imprisoned for his prior tyranny. Once paired up, the momentum does begin to take a staggered approach around its otherwise firm beliefs in world-building and family baggage. Knowing what Wan is capable of as a director, he’s still keen on consistency. Anyone who adored and lauded the first Aquaman will easily find something to latch onto for this second go-around. More of the same, and yet it’s not as sharp or awe-inspiring. He, working closely with Momoa, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Orphan), and new contributor Thomas Pa’a Sibbett (Braven) to elevate the written page into another grandiose spectacle, finds themselves gulping more water than they can intake. Regretfully, it’s to the point where its goodwill reaches a sliding scale whose decline only builds in tempo.

Nothing ever falls apart nor stumbles off its fins in this sequel, there is a functional, often silly plot at its core. Elements of that brazen action movie campiness (still echoing the unabashed 80s triumph of Flash Gordon) and pit-in-the-stomach tension are not lost on Wan’s shoulders. But an excess of annoying one-liners and barely engaging deviations do not help his case. The combination of both adds up by the second half to something routinely frustrating and outright unmemorable, as Arthur and Orm run through different CG realms whose eye-catching appeal justifies a hefty price tag. I am ashamed to admit that it does look quite exceptional, splendiferous even. With DP Don Burgess (Pinocchio) once more framing shots like postcards with a fantasy motif, and Kirk Morri (Malignant) editing them together, the eyes are fed well up to four courses.

The mind is just as stoked when what takes place is fun to take in. The majority of that is due to Momoa and Wilson’s sibling camaraderie. Even if it’s only in gasps and bursts, their unique “biker dad energy” is at least amusing, propelling things along like an ocean current. Momoa on his own is more comfortable this time around as a confident hero, living up to the aura his character possessed in the comics. Even as its impact wanes, it plays a constant drumbeat opposite Wilson’s dry sidekick routine, a humbling change from 2018. Abdul-Mateen does have more to work with, lending all his strength and logic to a character’s growing mythology, but he’s still a little slight by the latter hour, even with a welcome scrappiness to the big boss fights. Both Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s parents deserved more time to align clarity to Wan’s measures. And Heard’s presence, which should come as no surprise despite no presence in the film’s limited marketing, is harmless. A momentary go-between whose role is delegated to nothing more than a momentary assistant while recovering in hospital after an early skirmish.

I recognize that the recent controversy around her (which would backhandedly affect another WB franchise) was a harmful factor in Wan’s march to reach the finish line here. So too, a pandemic-dampened development cycle, surprisingly unnoticeable reshoots to hide certain flaws, and a changing of the guard mandated in the wake of a corporate merger. On either side of the latter, Wan inherited a raw deal. No manner of re-editing or late reshaping can hide those scars. While only one of them impacted principal photography, the journey after couldn’t help leaving a preemptively sour taste. The sound and fury he can still manifest does plenty, often too much to distract from the basis of its troubled production. But with how frustrated, annoyed, indifferent, and only slightly amused I had found myself at the end, it’s tough not to consider those rocky ocean waves inundating this last ax to sink. And to wonder what could’ve been different with a smoother course to swim.

This should not have been how the DCEU limps to the history books, unsure of what lies ahead at the start of its rebranding. Besides, of course, a Superman film that I couldn’t even begin to feign interest in. Overall, it was never a perfect series of films; only four could be considered brilliant. There still might’ve been room for improvement if outside factors didn’t interfere. Momoa and Wan, both capable of way better than this, found themselves going about things the wrong way, without realizing it until their superiors pointed it out. It’s a vexing, if not also bittersweet situation plaguing the otherwise splashy experience of viewing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A second viewing in a future time could spark a more positive response and allow for that fleeting buddy comedy motif to blossom further above the surface. As it stands right now, with the next evolution waiting in the wings, it’s simply too little too late. (C-; 2.5/5)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters December 22, previews begin 3PM December 21; rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and some language; 125 minutes.