Reverse Zoo

This zoo puts you in the CAGE for the lions to watch.

Lion sanctuary GG Conservation in Harrismith, South Africa,

is placing visitors inside Plexiglas cages stationed at the center of the lions’ lair,

granting animal enthusiasts a palm-to-paw encounter with their menagerie of 77 rescued big cats.

“We have been offering this experience for almost two years now,”

director of the nonprofit wildlife park Suzanne Scott, 53, told Caters.

“The safety of both our guests and big cats is top priority.”

For 2000 to 3000 South African rand, which converts to about $134 to $197 in US currency,

tourists are locked inside GG’s “professional photography cage”

for 45 minutes from 6:30 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. each day — depending on weather and staff availability.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

