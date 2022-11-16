This is Crash Responder Safety Week.
- This week is Crash Responder Safety Week, a national initiative to raise awareness about first responders and the work they do in the street to support the safety of the traveling public.
- The safety week runs from November 14-18, 2022 – but the effort is critical to keep in mind every day of the year. This year’s theme is “Respect Our Roadside Heroes.”
- First responders include transportation and public works employees, law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services, towing, and other responders. Our SDOT Response Team works 24/7 to keep our streets clear and operating safely and efficiently.
- Join us to help ensure the safety of these workers, and everyone traveling. This blog post includes important reminders about how you can help prevent serious injuries or fatalities by paying close attention to your surroundings while driving, keeping an eye out for pink incident warning signs, and moving over and slowing down for emergency response vehicles and workers.
