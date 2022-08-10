Report: Taylor Swift is “wildly happy” with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Looks like Joe Alwyn is Taylor Swift‘s “End Game.”

US Weekly caught up with a source who is allegedly close with the couple, who dished on what’s going on in their ultra-private relationship.

“They love dividing their time between England and Nashville,” the source spilled. “That’s the way they both like it.”

Taylor was romantically linked to the Conversations With Friends star back in 2016, but the two have rarely been spotted together in public, let alone spoken of one another in interviews.

“Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the insider explained about why the two continue to keep things quiet. The source added that the couple has been able to do that because they keep their romantic lives and careers separate.

“That was a big reason why they bonded,” the informant added, noting this practice has strengthened their relationship. Because of this arrangement, the source says the two are “wildly happy together and are excited about their future together.”

But because the two are so secretive, their relationship status has been the subject of many rumors.

Last month, there was speculation the two were engaged — but neither Joe nor Taylor have confirmed the reports. In addition, the Grammy winner has not been seen wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

