Report: Surprise appearance by Lady Gaga at drive-in drag event canceled due to crowd fears

Lady Gaga was supposed to make a surprise appearance today at a big event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, but it was canceled at the last minute for fear that people wouldn’t follow social distancing rules, reports Page Six.

Gaga and her “Rain on Me” duet partner Ariana Grande were supposed to surprise fans at Voss Events’ “Drive ‘N Drag,” where fans are invited to remain in or on top of their cars to watch a lineup of top drag performers. However, the Rose Bowl nixed the appearance because of a similar event starring The Chainsmokers that got out of hand in New York’s Hamptons.

“Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons,” an insider tells Page Six. “They feared that once the crowd realized who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they [were afraid] they’d lose their license.”

The event will proceed as planned, except without the pop divas.

On Thursday, Gaga and Ariana were nominated for nine MTV VMAs each, with “Rain On Me,” earning multiple nods, including Video of the Year.

“I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 #VMAs nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for ‘Rain On’ Me, and other performances I’ve given,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today.”

“I hope you all will celebrate yourselves in this moment, everyone should be nominated for an award right now,” she continued. “For bravery, for courage, for the strong human spirit. God bless you and I love you thank you for this gift today.”

