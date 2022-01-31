Report: Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In photos obtained by People, the 33-year-old singer is seen sporting a baby bump while visiting her boyfriend’s hometown of Harlem over the weekend. Rihanna’s growing stomach is on full display as she walks hand-in-hand with the “Praise the Lord” rapper. The beauty mogul wears low rise, baggy jeans and a long, hot pink jacket. She opted to only button the colorful coat around her chest-region and had long, dangling necklaces decorating her pregnant stomach.

The photographer who snapped the photos, Diggzy, posted a close-up shot of Rihanna’s baby bump on his Instagram, captioning it “SHE IS !”

The notoriously private couple don’t often speak about each other in interviews, but in May, the rapper called Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the One,” when speaking to GQ. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he raved at the time. The two have been romantically linked since January 2020.

Rihanna previously told British Vogue in March 2020 that she sees herself having “three or four” kids within the next 10 years.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to issue an official statement on the pregnancy.

