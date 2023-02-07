Report: Michael Jackson’s estate nearing deal to sell catalog for between $800 and $900 million

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s huge catalog of music is reportedly the next one to be sold. Sources tell Variety that the late singer’s estate is working on a deal to sell half of its interests in Jackson’s catalog, possibly to Sony and a financial partner.

The deal is reportedly worth between $800 and $900 million. It will have Sony acquiring 50% of the estate’s share of Jackson’s publishing, recorded music and revenues, as well as the Broadway show MJ: The Musical and the upcoming biopic. TMZ adds that one stipulation in the sale is that despite it being a 50/50 deal, the estate is demanding complete management and control.

So far there’s been no comment from any of the interested parties. If it happens, it would be another huge deal for Sony, which reportedly paid between $150 and $200 million for Bruce Springsteen’s publishing and recorded music, and also reportedly paid the same amount for Bob Dylan’s catalog.

