Report: Madonna planning huge 40th anniversary tour later this year

It appears that the rumors are true: Sources tell Billboard that Madonna plans to celebrate her 40th anniversary as a recording artist with a massive tour later this year.

On the tour, Madonna plans to perform music from every phase of her career, from her 1983 self-titled debut album right up to 2019’s Madame X, her most recent album of new material. The Queen of Pop, who normally doesn’t like to look back, has never done a retrospective tour like this before. According to Billboard, the tour will include a multi-night stand at London’s O2 arena.

Madonna’s last tour, in support of Madame X, was plagued by difficulties, including production delays, late starts and shows that were canceled due to her hip and knee injuries. The tour began in 2019 and ended in early March of 2020, cut short by three days due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Madonna currently holds the record for the highest grossing tour ever by a female artist: Her Sticky and Sweet tour of 2008-2009 took in $407 million.

Madonna’s first single, “Everybody,” released in October of 1982, peaked on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart on January 8, 1983: It was her first song to appear on a Billboard chart. Her debut album came out in July of 1983.

In 2021, Madonna signed a deal with Warner Music Group for “extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases.” Last year, she released the career-spanning compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which collected all her dance club hits.

