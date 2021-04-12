Report: Madonna buys The Weeknd’s mansion for more than $19 million

Let’s face it: There’s a very small universe of people with $20 million or so to spend on a house, so maybe that’s why celebrities seem to spend all their time buying mansions from each other.

TMZ reports that Madonna has just shelled out $19.3 million for a home in Hidden Hills, California that belongs to The Weeknd. The Canadian star first listed the home in June of last year for just under $25 million, so the Queen of Pop got a bit of a bargain.

The “Blinding Lights” singer bought the home in 2018 for just over $18 million. It features nine bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and 12,000 square feet of living space, and sits on three acres with a giant pool.

With six children, Madonna probably needs that kind of space.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has moved on to a $25 million Beverly Hills penthouse bachelor pad, which he purchased in 2019.