Report: Justin Bieber is “proud” that Hailey Bieber set the record straight about Selena Gomez

It’s been about a week since Hailey Bieber broke her silence on the accusations she stole husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

To recap, Hailey told the Call Her Daddy podcast, “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.” She also said Justin’s decision to move on from Selena and be with her was the “most healthy, mature decision he could have made.”

While Justin hasn’t spoken out directly about what his wife said, sources have told ﻿Us Weekly﻿ ﻿﻿how the hitmaker is taking the news. “[Justin’s] proud of Hailey for being herself and thought the whole interview was super cool,” an insider spilled.

The spy also shed some light on why Hailey came forward. “Hailey felt she needed to address that elephant in the room and clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it,” they shared.

The insider adds Hailey “means no harm to Selena” but that she came forward “to let it be known that she’s had some horrible abuse and it wasn’t okay to treat her that way and nor will it ever be.”

Selena reacted in horror upon hearing her so-called fans were harassing Hailey and went Live on TikTok to call out the “vile and disgusting” behavior. She also called for fans to be kind and understand that “words matter.”

Selena and Justin famously dated off and on for several years before separating for good in 2018. A small but vocal group of fans still believe the two — whom they dub “Jelena” — are meant to be and have continued to attack Hailey for marrying him.

