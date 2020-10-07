Report: Jessica Simpson's friends thought John Mayer "betrayed" her by kissing Perez Hilton

James Devaney/WireImage

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton’s new memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal includes many juicy stories, but one that’s getting a lot of attention is his claim that in 2007, he ran into John Mayer and his then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson at a New York club, and John made out with him. Now, a sources tells Page Six that Jessica’s pals saw John’s smooching of Hilton as a “betrayal” of the singer/actress.

An insider tells Page Six that what made John’s actions so shocking was that, at the time, Jessica’s team was furious with Hilton because he kept on referring to her as “Jessica Simpleton” on his blog, and also liked to make fun of her sister, Ashlee.

“Her friends were horrified,” dishes the insider, “but she didn’t care. John couldn’t do anything wrong, as far as she was concerned. She was absolutely head-over-heels in love with him.”

What’s more, the source says, Jessica probably thought it was great that John, as Hilton write, “shoved his tongue into” the blogger’s mouth, because she might have thought it would get her in his good graces.

In the book, Page Six notes, Hilton writes that the incident took place the night he and Christina Aguilera had co-hosted MTV’s New Year’s Eve show. When they saw John and Jessica at a club afterwards, he writes that John told him how much he liked to “watch gay porn” and then kissed him.

Hilton says Jessica seemed embarrassed and hid behind her hair. Then, when John turned to took at Jessica “affectionately,” with a “satisfied” look on his face, Hilton writes, she “didn’t seem to know whether she was incredibly embarrassed or really turned on.”

