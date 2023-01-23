Report: Britney Spears is quietly selling her new Calabasas home

Britney Spears reportedly didn’t love her new home in Calabasas, California, so she’s listing it — on the down low.

The pop diva purchased the mansion for $11.8 million back in June, but TMZ says she’s chucked it back on the market. Apparently, Britney is accepting applications for her soon-to-be former home and is considering a potential offer.

No further information regarding the potential sale was made available.

Sources tell TMZ she began showing the place last week and plans to keep the sale off-market. As for what she’s asking for, it appears Britney aims to break even on the sale, reportedly asking for $12 million.

Insiders claim Britney wasn’t a fan of the home from the start and quickly moved out of it because, according to TMZ, “The house was way too exposed for her.” Because she beat tracks so quickly, no remodeling or renovations were started.

Apparently the singer and her husband, Sam Asghari, have fallen back on Britney’s old place in Thousand Oaks, California. She never listed the building, which she purchased in 2015, after snapping up the Calabasas mansion over the summer.

It is unknown if Britney is house hunting again or has decided to give up on the real estate market, at least for now.

