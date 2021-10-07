Report: Britney and Madonna’s iconic VMAs kiss being auctioned as NFT

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

That famous photo of Britney Spears and Madonna locking lips at the 2003 MTV VMAs is now reportedly being auctioned off as an NFT.

TMZ reports that the photographer, John Shearer, is teaming up with Cryptograph to sell the NFT for a good cause.

The auction, which kicks off Thursday and lasts 72 hours, will share a portion of the proceeds with GLAAD.

The 2003 VMAs opened with the now-iconic performance from Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The trio sang Madonna’s hits “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood” and the performance concluded with Madonna kissing both Britney and Christina — though the Britney kiss garnered way more attention.

