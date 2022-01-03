Report: Adele buying Sylvester Stallone’s former mansion for $58 million

Simon Emmett

When it comes to buying real estate in Los Angeles, Adele’s got the “Eye of the Tiger”: She’s reportedly shelled out $58 million for a mansion previously owned by Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.

According to TMZ, Stallone put the house on the market a year ago for $110 million, and reduced the price to $85 million in May and then down to $80 million in October. The fact that Adele scooped up the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property for $58 million is considered “an outright steal,” sources tell TMZ.

Architectural Digest reports that the property, in the exclusive gated Beverly Park community, sits on 3.5 acres and features a screening room, cigar room, gym, sauna, steam room, putting green, an infinity pool and a two-story guest house.

Architectural Digest further reports that if the deal, which is now in escrow, goes through, it’ll be Adele’s fourth property in the Beverly Hills area. Her most recent purchase was her pal Nicole Richie‘s former home, which she bought in June of 2021. If Adele actually ends up living in the mansion, her new neighbors in Beverly Park will include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.

