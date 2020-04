Rent A Llama for Your Zoom Meeting? Totally Not Crazy… Wait, Yes It Is

There is a farm in California that, for less than $100, will rent you a Llama for the background of your video conference meeting. I can’t believe I just typed that sentence.

A service that allows you to 'rent' a llama for a @zoom_us call for 80 quid? Why yes please! #zoom needs exciting features. More here: https://t.co/nzRJZ1Gul9 pic.twitter.com/Bwew63mGCb — frederiko (@Frederiko) April 15, 2020

Wait… Aren’t llamas like camels? They spit, don’t they? Talk about #VERYWetNoseWednesday!