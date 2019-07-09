Rent ~ A ~ Friend?

New Best Friend. It is not a dating site and is meant strictly for “platonic companionship”.

Do you wish you had a partner to keep you motivated at the gym? Or, how about when you’re shopping for the perfect outfit

and need someone’s opinion, rather than asking a random stranger (because you know their opinion doesn’t matter)

if the outfit looks good. Well, that no longer needs to be the case.

is allowing you to find friends in your area. According to their website,

Anyone can apply for only $24.95 per month plus the “friends” fee, which ranges from $10 – $50 per hour.

Some may even waive the fee depending on the activity you choose.

Founder of , Scott Rosenbaum says, “After reading about the companies in Japan,

I realized that there weren’t any companies that were catering to the “friend market” in the US. There are thousands of dating websites,

but no websites where you could hire a local platonic friend.”

This is the perfect way to meet new people and make friends. What are you waiting for? Get out there and meet people in your area.

hmmm, is that we have come too now?

