Rent ~ A ~ Friend?

July 9, 2019

New Best Friend.  It is not a dating site and is meant strictly for “platonic companionship”.

Do you wish you had a partner to keep you motivated at the gym? Or, how about when you’re shopping for the perfect outfit

and need someone’s opinion, rather than asking a random stranger (because you know their opinion doesn’t matter)

if the outfit looks good. Well, that no longer needs to be the case.

RentAFriend.com is allowing you to find friends in your area. According to their website,

Anyone can apply for only $24.95 per month plus the “friends” fee, which ranges from $10 – $50 per hour.

Some may even waive the fee depending on the activity you choose.

Founder of RentAFriend.com, Scott Rosenbaum says, “After reading about the companies in Japan,

I realized that there weren’t any companies that were catering to the “friend market” in the US. There are thousands of dating websites,

but no websites where you could hire a local platonic friend.”

This is the perfect way to meet new people and make friends. What are you waiting for? Get out there and meet people in your area.

hmmm, is that we have come too now?

Full Story: HERE 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
