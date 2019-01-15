Remembering The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan and new music releases

Written by Mitch Etter

Today marks one year since Dolores O’Riordan, lead vocalist and songwriter for The Cranberries passed away unexpectedly at age 46. Luckily for fans all over the world, the remaining band members have decided to mark this sad anniversary with a bit of brightness by releasing the first taste of new music that The Cranberries were working on at the time of O’Riordan’s death.

The Cranberries are best known for their 1993 and 1994 albums Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? and No Need to Argue containing the hit singles “Dreams,” “Linger,” on the former and “Zombie” on the latter. The band has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and had four albums reach the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart

The band’s latest track, “All Over Now” comes from their eighth and final studio album, “In the End” due for release April 26, 2019. The band took to their Facebook page on Friday to discuss the difficult process of finishing this new batch of music without O’Riordan.

“In early 2017, the four of us got together to rehearse for the ‘Something Else’ Tour. During rehearsals, we discussed many times how great it would be to write and work on new material for a new album… The prospect of writing and working on new material for a new album was very exciting,” the band stated on their Facebook posting.

“After Dolores’ devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores’ family and they agreed.”

Listen to their new song “All Over Now”