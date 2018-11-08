https://www.bigstockphoto.com/image-223717045/stock-photo-kids-at-airport-children-look-at-airplane-traveling-and-flying-with-child-family-at-departure-gate-vacation-and-travel-with-young-kid-boy-and-baby-before-flight-in-terminal-kids-fly-a-plane

Remember When You Could Go into the Airport without a Ticket?

The Port of Seattle is launching a new pilot program that will allow visitors past security at Sea-Tac Airport even if they aren’t booked on a flight.

I’s been 17 years since anyone has been able to see off their friends and family at the boarding area. The pilot program will run through Dec. 14. If the program is successful and enough people show an interest, the port says it will study the feasibility of continuing the program permanently.

Here’s how the SEA Visitor Pass program works:

  • You must apply online before 1:30 p.m. the day before you want to visit the airport.
  • Visitors must be approved by TSA and will be notified of their approval status by midnight the day before their arrival.
  But wait there's more, full article: HERE

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It's a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM's Afternoon Traffic host
