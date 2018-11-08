Remember When You Could Go into the Airport without a Ticket?

The Port of Seattle is launching a new pilot program that will allow visitors past security at Sea-Tac Airport even if they aren’t booked on a flight.

I’s been 17 years since anyone has been able to see off their friends and family at the boarding area. The pilot program will run through Dec. 14. If the program is successful and enough people show an interest, the port says it will study the feasibility of continuing the program permanently.

Here’s how the SEA Visitor Pass program works: