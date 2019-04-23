Credit: LENAIKA | BigStockPhoto.com

Remember The Barefoot Bandit?

Colton Harris-Moore has five months left on this three-year probation sentence after serving 6.5 years in prison, but he wants to be done.

Colton Harris-Moore, who gained notoriety as a teenager nearly a decade ago as

“The Barefoot Bandit” for his daring thefts — is asking a judge for an early release from his three-year probation sentence.

Seems he is loosing a lot of money because of his probation to stay in Western Washington state.

He has had to turn down numerous speaking opportunities in other states and countries .

He estimated he’s lost about $600,000 in potential earnings over the probationary period — money that could be used to help

pay back his victims quicker.

This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.