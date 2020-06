Alicia Silverstone has an interesting take on how she’s handling quarantine. I’m prepared to admit that I may be out of touch with what would be considered “normal” in this day and age… but this CAN’T be!

Alicia Silverstone takes baths with 9-year-old son in quarantine https://t.co/ARxn19AaTy pic.twitter.com/fZW5OsQaoI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2020

Nine… He’s NINE! When does she plan to knock this off? Before his high school orientation I hope.

Clueless?

I guess so!