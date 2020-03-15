https://www.bigstockphoto.com/search/?contributor=Zhukovvvlad

Remedy for cabin fever – get outside! Especially with sunny weather this week!

March 15, 2020

So you (and your family) may be experiencing some cabin fever these days.  Fortunately the forecast says we’ll have mostly sunny skies this week, so I thought I’d share some great outdoor places to take a stroll or hike, that are close by.

About Dianna Rose

Avatar
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
