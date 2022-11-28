Remastered deluxe edition of Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Greatest Hits Volume 2’ album due January 6

Gaither Music

Olivia Newton-John‘s memory continues to live on thanks to a newly announced, remastered and deluxe edition of her Greatest Hits Volume 2 album.

The album, which was first released 40 years ago, hits shelves on January 6. The offering will contain beloved hits such as “Physical,” “Magic” from Xanadu and the Grease tracks “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re The One That I Want.”

Prior to her death in the summer, the legendary singer spoke of the second volume of her Greatest Hits album. “Forty years ago, in 1982, my Greatest Hits Vol. 2 album was released – how lucky am I as an artist to have two volumes of Greatest Hits?” she said back in May. “During the five years between the two albums, everything seemed to go from busy to a blur!”

“First there was the global success of Grease in 1978, and my album Totally Hot, followed by Xanadu in 1980,” Olivia continued. “…Physical followed in 1982 and during the tour to promote the album, Olivia’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 was released. It was the first time I put out a greatest hits album with two brand new recordings – ‘Heart Attack’ and ‘Tied Up.'”

Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits Volume 2 – Deluxe Edition combines both the international versions of her second Greatest Hits album. It is now available to pre-save.

The new album will follow last month’s release of Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits Deluxe Edition.

Olivia died August 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.