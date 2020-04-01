Reese Witherspoon announces ‘Shine On At Home’ series and releases first episode

Witherspoon in “Little Fires Everywhere”/Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Reese Witherspoon is hoping to bring a little light into the world with her new series “Shine On with Reese At Home”.

In a video posted to the 44-year-old’s Instagram on Tuesday, the Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show actress announced the new series which she hopes will “guide” and “inspire” its viewers amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Trying to make sense of how to work from home, eat right, not stress, run two businesses, and care for three kids has been a full time job the last few weeks,” the caption reads. “Luckily, I called some awesome friends who are experts in lots of areas for advice.”

“We discussed parenting, marriage counseling, pre-natal needs, financial advice, and so much more,” she continued. “I found them so helpful and I wanted to share a few of my chats with you all. I hope that these conversations can help guide you or inspire you or just make you laugh.”

The first episode features Eve Rodsky, author of Fair Play, and is available on Witherspoon’s account now.

“I’ve learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the “Dirty Dozen” bare minimum needs of every household are,” she wrote. “I hope y’all find this helpful!”

Witherspoon and her media company, Hello Sunshine, are partnering with the World Central Kitchen to raise awareness of their new #ChefsfForAmerica program that feeds medical workers and delivers fresh meals to underserved communities across the country.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.