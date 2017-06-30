Redbeard’s Patriotic 4th of July Parody

It’s 4th of July weekend, and of course Redbeard wrote a silly parody song to mark the occasion! It’s Paul McCartney’s Live or Let Die…Fourth of July! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
