If you can’t be there, your face can!!!

This Thanksgiving idea for college students

could work for Christmas too.

Grandparents can send life-size cardboard pictures

of themselves to the grands so it will seem like they are

there if Covid restrictions continue.

Just thinking ahead, we don’t want to be caught off guard.

Our sports teams used cardboard cut outs to replace the missing

fans from their events.

If you search cardboard cut outs you will find a lot of companies doing this.

