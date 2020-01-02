Recovery Cafe Offers Opportunity & Results for Change [Podcast]

January 2, 2020

Killian Noe is the Founding Director and Pastoral Counselor of Recovery Cafe. It's an incredible place, a successful model, of helping persons struggling with addictions and mental health issues. It's successful--because the need is great. To meet the demand the Recovery Cafe is expanding. The original location is on Denny & Boren. A new RC is opening in SODO in January. There are 22 locations across the country. It's a special place to volunteer. And financial support is well used. An excellent place that could use our tax deductible donation.

www.recoverycafe.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

