Recovery Bars ~ Recovery Cafe

November 19, 2019

Recovering addicts or people new to sobriety often run into a struggle when trying to socialize with friends.

A typical night out at a bar can be a trigger and challenge to sobriety.

“Sober bars” are now popping up all across the nation, including Central Texas.

But what’s being served at the Cherokee Recovery Village in Bastrop, Texas isn’t alcohol, but a sense of belonging.

“This is exposing yourself to triggers intentionally to weaken those triggers,” said Paul French Owner of the Cherokee Recovery Village.”

The owner says “you can come in and you can drink. We only have healthy beverages.”

He says the ‘sober bar’ helps to support those on a 12-step recovery program, “People need connection once they start a recovery program.”

In Seattle and Everett there are daytime venues calledRecovery Cafe

Full Story: HERE

