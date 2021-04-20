Recently eliminated ‘American Idol’ contestant arrested in Texas

ABC/Eric McCandless

An American Idol contestant recently eliminated from the current season of the show has been arrested on a burglary charge in Texas, according to ABC TV affiliate KXXV.

Cecil Ray Baker, 20, allegedly broke into a Rockdale home and struck a victim in the face when he was denied entry. The victim is allegedly Baker’s ex-girlfriend and he was attempting to gain entry into the house to see a child he believes is his.

Arrest records say a Rockdale police officer responded to the victim’s call on April 14 and found her with swelling and redness on her left cheek where she had allegedly been hit.

Baker was arrested on April 17 for burglary of habitation and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.

Baker made it into the top 24 of American Idol’s current 19th season and was eliminated during an April 11 episode.

