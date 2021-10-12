Reba McEntire weighs in on Kelly Clarkson and stepson Brandon Blackstock’s divorce

L-R: Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock; Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Reba McEntire isn’t taking sides when it comes to Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from her stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

“Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” the country music legend tells Entertainment Tonight.

Reba was married to Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. Even though the two have gone their separate ways, she still considers Brandon to be her own flesh and blood.

“Brandon’s been my son forever it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s…my blood, so I’m praying for ‘em both ’cause I love ‘em both,” Reba tells ET.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

