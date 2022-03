A baby eaglet has begun to hatch in the bald eagle nest at the National Arboretum.

The residents of the nest, Mr. President and Lotus, (Lady of the US), will welcome their first child.

The previous pair, Mr. President and The First Lady, had not laid any eggs for a period of three years.

The First Lady was last spotted at the nest on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

The next day, a new female, Lotus, took up residence with Mr. President, and successfully laid her first egg in February.

