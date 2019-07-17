Credit: BigStockPhoto

Ready To Pay By The Mile?

July 17, 2019

Transportation officials are considering replacing Washington state’s gas tax to a system that would charge drivers by the mile.

To sum it up: Cars with better gas milage use less gas and so it is backfiring!!!

Unless we can get “frequent flier” miles for commuters?

Democratic state Sen. Rebecca Saldana, vice chairwoman of the transportation committee,

says the state can’t rely long term on gas tax revenue to fund transportation needs because vehicles have become more fuel-efficient.

She says if lawmakers support a pay-per-mile system, the tax would need to be phased in over 10 to 25 years.

The Transportation Commission is expected to  vote in December on tax recommendations to give the state Legislature.

Full Story: HERE

