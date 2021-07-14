“Ready?” Camila Cabello will reportedly release a new single on Friday

Mike Marsland/WireImage

On Wednesday, Camila Cabello‘s boyfriend Shawn Mendes dropped a new track: a remix of the Spanish song “KESI” by Colombian star Camilo. But now it seems Camila may be planning to release something of her own.

The “Senorita” star posted a photo of the side of her face, showing her wearing a gold earring, tons of blush and some winged eyeliner, with her hair in a ponytail. She captioned the image, “listos?” which is Spanish for, “Ready?”

The other pictures in the series were shots of a brightly colored eyeshadow palette, Camila’s closed eye with the lid done in baby-blue eyeshadow, and Camila’s hand, with each nail painted a different color, resting on top of the palette. According to Billboard, it’s Morphe 25L Volume 2 Live With Love Artistry Palette.

So what is Camila teasing? Well, Hits Daily Double reports that on Friday, she’ll release a new single called “Don’t Go Yet,” described as a “big, scorching Latin record.” If so, it’ll be her first release of 2021.

