Rare footage of Michael Jackson Sega game uncovered

In the early ’90s, Michael Jackson appeared in an Advanced System-1 motion simulator game for Sega — and now rare footage of his participation has turned up online.

According to Forbes, the footage was discovered after a man named Ben Bizley found a tape of it at a car boot sale (sort of a British version of a flea market where people sell things out of the trunk of their car). Jackson appears as the narrator of the arcade game, called Scramble Training, which was created in 1993 for Sega World theme parks.

The tape was reportedly sold by a relative of someone who worked at Sega Amusement Europe. After sharing a picture of the tape on Facebook, fellow fans helped him identify its contents. He then spent money to have it digitized. It can now be seen on YouTube in 14GB of high resolution.

