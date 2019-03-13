Ranking The Peeps: All 19 Flavors.

As far as I’m concerned, they’re ALL nasty!

First off, I never realized how many different flavors of nastiness were out there when it comes to Peeps.

I know I know, but a LOT of people love them and if you do, that’s great. But which flavor is the best? Here are the rankings and subsequent comments according to a bunch of people that got paid to sit around and eat Peeps and rank them.

19. Sugar-Free

This isn’t candy, this is torture. The texture is sand-like, and the flavor is off-putting. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the label warns that too many of these will cause an upset stomach and/or “a mild laxative effect.” Yeah, spring for the sugar, or you’ll be springing for the bathroom.

18. Gingerbread

The overpowering cinnamon taste that comes with these makes biting into a Yankee Candle sound more enjoyable. Yikes.

17. Party Cake

If someone brought these to a party we threw, they’d be immediately crossed off the guest list. They look like Funfetti cupcakes, but don’t taste nearly as good.

16. Original

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? Well, these are broke. Fix it. Some people love the classic, we like the more adventurous flavors better.

15. Vanilla Creme Hearts

It hurt our hearts that these didn’t taste better! They were too close to the original flavor, not enough vanilla taste. We think you owe your Valentine a little more respect.

14. Chocolate Mousse Reindeer

Rudolph the chocolate-nosed reindeer had a very syrupy taste — or something like that. Not bad, not great. Better than coal in your stocking, at least.

13. Fruit Punch

OH YEAH! Oh no. These taste like mainlining Kool-Aid powder. Eat more than two and you can expect the Kool-Aid man to bust through your wall.

12. Orange Sherbert Delights Dipped in Crème Fudge

If you like creamsicles, this is the Peep for you. The creme dipped bottoms help tone down the artificial orange flavoring. Tastes like a trip to Kohr’s Frozen Custard down the shore.

11. Milk Chocolate Delights Marshmallow Chicks

Chocolate is amazing. Original Peeps are whatever. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough chocolate on these chicks. Maybe just bite the bottom?

10. Root Beer Float

You can definitely taste the root beer, but we’re kind of missing the float. Tastes like a typical root beer-flavored candy. Not as good as the real thing, but a solid imitation.

9. Vanilla Creme Fudge Delights

This Peep is your dentist’s worst nightmare. It is sugar dipped in sugar sprinkled with sugar with a side of sugar. Vanilla icing from the container seems healthy by comparison.

8. Strawberry Delights Dipped in Crème Fudge

The creme on the bottom goes quite nicely with the strawberry flavor. They’re definitely strong tasting. Would we eat them again? Probably not. Did we count it as our serving of fruit for the day? Absolutely.

7. Sour Watermelon

Green on the outside, red on the inside just like a real watermelon. Not quite as sour as Sour Patch Kids, but close enough.

6. Blue Raspberry

This flavor doesn’t feel like you’re eating a Peep. It tastes like a soft blue raspberry candy. And c’mon, blue raspberry is every kid’s favorite flavor.

5. Cotton Candy

Avoid the long carnival lines filled with screaming children. These Peeps taste just like cotton candy, and they’re not nearly as messy as the real thing.

4. Pancakes and Syrup

These Peeps have a strong maple scent, we just wish we could taste it a little more. If Aunt Jemima had a distant cousin, her syrup would taste like this.

3. Coconut Delights Dipped in Dark Chocolate

Coconut candy is ambitious, but these capture the tropical flavor pretty accurately. They taste just like an Almond Joy!

2. Chocolate Dipped Classic Peeps

The only other Peep that had a case for the top spot, and it was close. These are unlike any other Peep, and they’re absolutely scrumptious. The chocolate coating is tasty and the soft marshmallow inside is perfect. Hey Easter Bunny, if you’re reading this, we wouldn’t mind a few extra of these.

1. Chocolate-Caramel Swirl Filled Delights Dipped in Chocolate

If we could buy more of these right now, we would. These are by far the best tasting Peeps on the market. The chocolate they are dipped in is delicious and the caramel filling (yes, caramel filling) is to die for. Consider yourself lucky if you find these in your Easter basket.