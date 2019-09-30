Random Holidays In October.

And you thought October was only about Halloween!
October is CHOCK FULL of days to celebrate. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Monty, Domestic Violence Awareness Month and so much more!
- Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
- American Pharmacist Month
- Apple Jack Month
- Awareness Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Clergy Appreciation Month
- Computer Learning Month
- Cookie Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Eat Country Ham Month
- International Drum Month
- National Diabetes Month
- National Pizza Month
- National Vegetarian Month
- National Popcorn Popping Month
- Sarcastic Month
- Seafood Month
Weekly Celebrations:
- Week 1 Get Organized Week
- Week 1 Customer Service Week
- Week 2 Fire Prevention Week
- Week 2 Pet Peeve Week
- 14 – 20 Earth Sciences Week
- Week 3 Pastoral Care Week
October, 2019 Daily Holidays…
1 International Day for the Elderly
1 National Homemade Cookies Day
2 National Custodial Worker Day
2 National Kale Day – first Wednesday of October
4 World Smile Day first Friday of month
5 International Frugal Fun Day – first Saturday of the month
5 World Card Making Day – first Saturday of the month
6 Oktoberfest in Germany ends, date varies
9 Emergency Nurses Day– second Wednesday of month
9 Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day -Second Wednesday of month
10 International Newspaper Carrier Day
10 National Angel Food Cake Day
11 National Fossil Day – date varies
11 World Egg Day – second Friday of month
13 Sukkot, at sundown, date varies
14 Columbus Day – second Monday of month
14 National Dessert Day – take an extra helping, or two
16 Bosses Day
18 No Beard Day
19 Sweetest Day – third Saturday of month
21 Babbling Day
21 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day find a recipe, too.
25 Frankenstein Friday – last Friday in October
26 Make a Difference Day– fourth Saturday of the month, neighbors helping neighbors
27 Hindu Diwali Day – date varies
.27 Mother-In-Law Day – fourth Sunday in October
27 National Tell a Story Day – in Scotland and the U.K.
27 Navy Day
29 Hermit Day
31 Carve a Pumpkin Day – no surprise here
31 Halloween