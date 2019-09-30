Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Random Holidays In October.

September 30, 2019

And you thought October was only about Halloween!

October is CHOCK FULL of days to celebrate. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Monty, Domestic Violence Awareness Month and so much more!

  • Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
  • American Pharmacist Month
  • Apple Jack Month
  • Awareness Month
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Clergy Appreciation Month
  • Computer Learning Month
  • Cookie Month
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
  • Eat Country Ham Month
  • International Drum Month
  • National Diabetes Month
  • National Pizza Month
  • National Vegetarian Month
  • National Popcorn Popping Month
  • Sarcastic Month
  • Seafood Month

Weekly Celebrations:

  • Week 1 Get Organized Week
  • Week 1 Customer Service Week
  • Week 2 Fire Prevention Week
  • Week 2 Pet Peeve Week
  • 14 – 20 Earth Sciences Week
  • Week 3 Pastoral Care Week

October, 2019 Daily Holidays…

International Coffee Day

International Day for the Elderly

National Homemade Cookies Day

World Vegetarian Day

National Custodial Worker Day

National Kale Day – first Wednesday of October

Name Your Car Day

National Boyfriends Day

Techies Day

Virus Appreciation Day

National Golf Day

National Frappe Day

World Smile Day first Friday of month

Do Something Nice Day

International Frugal Fun Day – first Saturday of the month

World Card Making Day – first Saturday of the month

World Teacher’s Day

Come and Take it Day

Mad Hatter Day

Oktoberfest in Germany ends, date varies

Physician Assistant Day

Bald and Free Day

American Touch Tag Day

Yom Kippur, date varies

Curious Events Day

Emergency Nurses Day– second Wednesday of month

Fire Prevention Day

Leif Erikson Day

Moldy Cheese Day

Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day -Second Wednesday of month

10 International Newspaper Carrier Day

10 National Angel Food Cake Day

11 It’s My Party Day

11 National Fossil Day – date varies

11 World Egg Day  – second Friday of month

12 Cookbook Launch Day

12 Old Farmer’s Day

12 Moment of Frustration Day

12 National Gumbo Day

13 International Skeptics Day

13 Sukkot, at sundown, date varies

14 Be Bald and Free Day

14 Columbus Day – second Monday of month

14 National Dessert Day – take an extra helping, or two

15 White Cane Safety Day

16 Bosses Day

16 Dictionary Day

17 National Pasta Day

17 Wear Something Gaudy Day

18 No Beard Day

19 Evaluate Your Life Day

19 Sweetest Day – third Saturday of month

20 Brandied Fruit Day

21 Babbling Day

21 Count Your Buttons Day

21 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day find a recipe, too.

22 National Nut Day

23 National Mole Day

23 Tv Talk Show Host Day

24 National Bologna Day

24 United Nations Day

25 Frankenstein Friday – last Friday in October

25 Punk for a Day Day

25 World Pasta Day

26 Make a Difference Day–  fourth Saturday of the month, neighbors helping neighbors

26 National Mincemeat Day

27 Hindu Diwali Day – date varies

.27  Mother-In-Law Day – fourth Sunday in October

27 National Tell a Story Day – in Scotland and the U.K.

27 Navy Day

28 Plush Animal Lover’s Day

29 Hermit Day

29 National Frankenstein Day

30 National Candy Corn Day

30 Mischief Night

31 Carve a Pumpkin Day – no surprise here

31 Halloween

31 Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

