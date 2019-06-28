Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Random Holidays In July.

June 28, 2019

Sure we have the 4th…but there’s a WHOLE lot more to celebrate throughout the month of July!

Month:

  • Dog Days of Summer – July 3 – August 11
  • National Blueberry Month
  • National Anti-Boredom Month
  • Unlucky Month for weddings
  • National Cell Phone Courtesy Month
  • National Hot Dog Month
  • National Ice Cream Month
  • National Picnic Month

Week Event:

July 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

July 1

Canada Day / Dominion Day

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

National Postal Worker Day

July 2

I Forgot Day

World UFO Day

July 3

Compliment Your Mirror Day

Disobedience Day

Eat Beans Day

Stay out of the Sun Day

July 4

Independence Day (U.S.)

National Country Music Day

Sidewalk Egg Frying Day– Hmmmm, I wonder why!?!

July 5

National Apple Turnover Day

National Bikini Day

Work-a-holics Day – even though everyone is on holiday

July 6

International Kissing Day

International Cherry Pit Spitting Day – first Saturday of month

National Fried Chicken Day

July 7

Build A Scarecrow Day – first Sunday in month

Chocolate Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

July 8

Body Painting Day

National Blueberry Day

Video Games Day

July 9

National Sugar Cookie Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

July 11

Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Blueberry Muffins Day

World Population Day

July 12

Different Colored Eyes Day

Pecan Pie Day

July 13

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool’s Paradise Day

National French Fries Day

July 14

Bastille Day

Pandemonium Day

National Nude Day

Shark Awareness Day

July 15

Be a Dork Day

Cow Appreciation Day– Go out and give a cow a hug

Tapioca Pudding Day

July 16

Fresh Spinach Day

World Snake Day

July 17

National Hot Dog Day – third Wednesday in July

Peach Ice Cream Day

World Emoji Day

Yellow Pig Day

July 18

National Caviar Day– something’s fishy here

July 19

National Daiquiri Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

July 20

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Lollipop Day

Moon Day

Ugly Truck Day- it’s a “guy” thing

July 21

National Ice Cream Day  – third Sunday of the month

National Junk Food Day

July 22

Hammock Day

Ratcatcher’s Day

July 23

Vanilla Ice Cream Day

July 24

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Tequila Day

Tell an Old Joke Day

July 25

Culinarians Day

Threading the Needle Day

July 26

All or Nothing Day

Aunt and Uncle Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day – last Friday in July

July 27

National Day of the Cowboy – fourth Saturday in July

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk

Take Your Pants for a Walk Day

July 28

National Milk Chocolate Day

Parent’s Day  – fourth Sunday in July

July 29

Interntional Tiger Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

July 30

National Cheesecake Day

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

July 31

Mutt’s Day

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.