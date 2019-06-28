Random Holidays In July.

Sure we have the 4th…but there’s a WHOLE lot more to celebrate throughout the month of July!
Month:
- Dog Days of Summer – July 3 – August 11
- National Blueberry Month
- National Anti-Boredom Month
- Unlucky Month for weddings
- National Cell Phone Courtesy Month
- National Hot Dog Month
- National Ice Cream Month
- National Picnic Month
Week Event:
- Week 2 – Nude Recreation Week
- Week 3 – Capture the Sunset Week
July 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
July 1
Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
International Chicken Wing Day
July 2
July 3
July 4
Sidewalk Egg Frying Day– Hmmmm, I wonder why!?!
July 5
Work-a-holics Day – even though everyone is on holiday
July 6
International Cherry Pit Spitting Day – first Saturday of month
July 7
Build A Scarecrow Day – first Sunday in month
National Strawberry Sundae Day
July 8
July 9
July 11
National Blueberry Muffins Day
July 12
July 13
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
July 14
July 15
Cow Appreciation Day– Go out and give a cow a hug
July 16
July 17
National Hot Dog Day – third Wednesday in July
July 18
National Caviar Day– something’s fishy here
July 19
July 20
Ugly Truck Day- it’s a “guy” thing
July 21
National Ice Cream Day – third Sunday of the month
July 22
July 23
July 24
July 25
July 26
System Administrator Appreciation Day – last Friday in July
July 27
National Day of the Cowboy – fourth Saturday in July
Take Your Houseplants for a Walk
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day
July 28
Parent’s Day – fourth Sunday in July
July 29
July 30
International Day of Friendship
July 31