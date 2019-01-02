Random Holidays In January.

And you thought the holidays were over!
After several weeks of holiday music, shopping, eating, stressing and more…we STILL have some holidays to celebrate in January! They may not be as recognized was the ones we just got done celebrating but…still kinda fun! 🙂
Month:
- National Bath Safety Month
- National Blood Donor Month
- National Braille Literacy Month
- National Hobby Month
- Hot Tea Month
- National Oatmeal Month
- National Soup Month
Week Celebrations:
2nd Week Letter Writing Week
January 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
2 Run up the Flagpole and See if Anyone Salutes Day
6 Bean Day
6 Feast of the Epiphany – Three Kings
9 National Take the Stairs Day – second Wednesday of month.
10 Houseplant Appreciation Day
11 Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend’s Day
12 Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day
13 Make Your Dream Come True Day
17 Ditch New Years Resolutions Day
18 Winnie the Pooh Day -The Birthday of Winnie’s author A.A. Milne
21 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday , celebrated on the third Monday
22 National Blonde Brownie Day
23 Measure Your Feet Day– we only ask….”Why!?!”
25 Opposite Day
26 Spouse’s Day
28 Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day – last Monday of month
30 National Inane Answering Message Day
31 Backward Day