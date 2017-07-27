Credit: Vacclav | BigStockPhoto.com

“Rainless In Seattle!” – What’s Trending!

We’ve gone 39 days without rain. Today is day 40…the record is 51!

ABC is said to be pursuing former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Dancing With The Stars!

American Idol is coming back to TV!

  • We know Ryan Seacrest is back as the host.  Katy Perry is set to be a Judge.  Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie are said to be in the running as the other two judges.

Mercer Island native and Sounders star Jordan Morris scored a goal in the 88th minute to lift US past Jamaica for the Gold Cup victory. 

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
