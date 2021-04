JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Platten is expecting baby number two!

The 39-year-old singer revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her two-year-old daughter Violet is going to become a big sister. She posted a mirror selfie showing off her growing baby bump, captioning it, “Here’s the other half of what I’ve been creating this year. Baby #2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep.”

It’s Rachel’s second child with her husband of 10 years, Kevin Lazan.

