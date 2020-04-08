Rachael Ray donates $4 million to COVID-19 relief fund for people and pets

John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF(NEW YORK) — Another day, another celebrity pledging to make a difference. Rachael Ray announced that she will donate $4 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

“My overall goal with these donations is to support American families affected during the COVID-19 crisis with assistance for two-legged and four-legged family members,” Ray shared on her website. “We felt it was important to help offset the decline in donations organizations have experienced, from a combination of the cancelation of fundraising events and reduced private donations.”

The chef and talk show host made the generous contributions through her two charities The Rachel Ray Foundation and Yum-O and “will help fund critically needed food and services delivered through a network of national, regional and local geographically distributed organizations around the country.”

Some of the organizations that will receive aid include Feeding America, Share Our Strength, World Central Kitchen, The National Restaurant Association, City Harvest, Hunger Free America, Wholesome Wave and ReThink Food.

The organizations receiving funds to help man’s best friend are North Shore Animal League, Best Friends Animal Society, Austin Pets Alive, Big Dog Ranch, San Antonio Pets Alive and Lost Our Home Rescue. Additional donations will be managed and distributed by Best Friends Animal Society.

Ray is no stranger to lending a helping hand, though. The 51-year-old shared that she’s been doing this for a long time.

“We have been at this for a decade, and I never wanted to ask people to donate to the philanthropies I personally care about,” Ray continued, “so we have always directed portions of the proceeds from the sale of many of our products — from pet food to pots and pans — to charitable giving.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.