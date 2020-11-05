Rabbit Hash and Doggy Things, Cute x100!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

The tiny town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky just voted in… who???We don’t do politics. But this certainly has to be the most adorable story to come out of this election season. And the words “adorable” and “election” hardly every collide in the same sentence….

The distinguished little fella received 13,143 votes, setting a new record in the community of Rabbit Hash, which has elected a dog as mayor since 1998. https://t.co/7cQ5YwUa9O — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) November 5, 2020

So no… Wilbur won’t be tackling town budgets or hiring fire chiefs any time soon. But the little guy DID win in a landslide with over 13,000 votes. That’s some electoral math that doesn’t need extra scrutiny.

It’s, clearly, belly rubs that need extra attention in this election!