Rabbit Hash and Doggy Things, Cute x100!

City Hall Sign
The tiny town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky just voted in… who???We don’t do politics.  But this certainly has to be the most adorable story to come out of this election season.  And the words “adorable” and “election” hardly every collide in the same sentence….

 

 

So no… Wilbur won’t be tackling town budgets or hiring fire chiefs any time soon.  But the little guy DID win in a landslide with over 13,000 votes.  That’s some electoral math that doesn’t need extra scrutiny.

It’s, clearly, belly rubs that need extra attention in this election!