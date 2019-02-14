Credit: YouTube

Quit Bugging Me

The El Paso Zoo has released the first round of names for cockroaches named after people’s exes for a Valentine’s Day revenge.

Yes cockroaches and it is already a done deal. It happened at 2pm today in El Paso.

The zoo fed the named cockroaches to the meerkats today, Valentine’s Day.

Could your name be on one of the roaches?

What a great fundraising idea! However I think this was a free event.

Full Story and list of names: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.